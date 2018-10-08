Law & Order: SVU's BD Wong Marries Richert Schnorr

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 8:43 AM

BD Wong, Richert Schnorr

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

BD Wong is a married man!

The Law & Order: SVU alum tied the knot with his longtime partner, Richert Schnorr, Sunday in Brooklyn. According to The New York Times, the pair have known each other since 2010 when they met at a singles mixer in New York. 

According to the newspaper, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony overlooking the water in Brooklyn and officiated by Cantor Sheera Ben-David. Later, attendees partied at Italian restaurant Giando on the Water in celebration of Wong and Schnorr. 

Schnorr, a 35-year-old director of digital media for the New York Public Library, shared a sweet snap of them together ahead of their special day. 

Photos

How Law and Order: SVU Handled Cast Exits

BD Wong, wedding

Instagram

Friends also posted snaps and video to social media from inside the party, including the newly married couple cutting into their wedding cake topped with a horse figurine. 

There was also plenty of grooving. Guests watched on as the couple danced to The Emotions' "Best of My Love" and later joined in for the Scissor Sisters' "Let's Have a Kiki."

The night was complete with some fireworks over the water and plenty of loved ones to share in the special day. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

