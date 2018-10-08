Rose McGowan Slams the Time's Up Movement—Again

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 8:47 AM
Rose McGowan is speaking out against the Time's Up movement once again.
Exactly one year ago, McGowan was mentioned in a New York Times article that shared allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, stretching back over a decade. In the exposé, the NYT reported that in 1997, McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the Weinstein "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." In response, Weinstein's attorney Charles J. Harder said the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."
Shortly after the exposé was published, McGowan took to Twitter to accuse Weinstein of rape. Since that time, McGowan has been a major part of the #MeToo movement. She's not, however, a fan of the Time's Up movement, as she explains in a new interview with the Sunday Times.
"I just think they're douchebags. They're not champions. I just think they're losers. I don't like them," McGowan says of the Hollywood stars involved with the movement. "How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organisations have supported me?"
McGowan also shares that she hasn't been invited to any of the campaign lunches.
"And I don't want to go, because it's all bullshit. It's a lie. It's a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better," she continues. "I know these people, I know they're lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that's enough."
After her Sunday Times article was published, McGowan took to social media to clarify that her comments were aimed at Hollywood and Time's Up, not the #MeToo movement.
"I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever," she tweeted. "I was talking about Hollywood and Time's Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I'm so tired of erroneous sh*tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.
McGowan has previously spoken out against the Time's Up movement for partnering with a top Hollywood agency.
"The thing is is that, the intentions are good, but I know the people behind it," McGowan said during an appearance on The View in January. "It's for CAA agents who needed good PR. And I hope that they, desperately, help these women."
