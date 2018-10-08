Barbara Bush and More Famous Brides in Vera Wang Wedding Gowns

Paul Morse
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018
Paul Morse
Apparently, Vera Wang is the go-to designer for former First Daughters.
Barbara Bush wore a custom ivory silk gown when she married screenwriter Craig Coyne in Maine Sunday. She completed her look with a reminder of her namesake, who died at age 92 in April. "It's really sweet," the newlywed, who began dating Coyne late last year and tied the knot after a fast five-week engagement, told People. "The 'something borrowed' that I'm wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary."
Bush followed fellow First Daughters Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, who also wore the designer when they wed Jared Kushner and Marc Mezvinsky in 2009 and 2010, respectively.
Vera Wang opened her eponymous design salon in 1990 and went on to open bridal boutiques around the world. In a New York profile, published in 2006, Wang insisted she's "so not a dress girl" and once viewed bridalwear as "a commodity" and "not fashion." But her designs went on to become an integral component of celebrity weddings, as she created custom looks for La La Anthony, Mariah Carey, Karenna Gore, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Sharon Stone and Melania Trump. "I thought of myself not as a bridal designer but a fashion designer who happens to do white, ivory, nude. It's good because it's so off the radar. There are people out there who can't even cut on the bias," Wang said. "I do know how to make a dress."
Besides, Wang said, "Bridal pays the bills."
Here's a look at other celebrities who wore Vera Wang on their special day:
Paul Morse
The former First Daughter married Craig Louis Coyne in Maine, wearing a custom ivory silk crepe gown by Vera Wang.
The 90210 actress made the unexpected (but breathtaking) choice to hit the altar in a black silk georgette and silk faille halter ball gown from Vera Wang's Fall 2012 bridal collection.
Courtesy of Joe Buissink
The model wed Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill in strapless, custom-made Vera Wang gown layered with Chantilly and corded lace applique.
BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
The singer wowed in this one-shouldered, ivory silk Vera Wang confection. The Grecian goddess-style gown was perfectly accessorized with a crystal headpiece from Jacob & Co. and a bouquet of violet calla lilies.
Courtesy Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images
The Celebrity Apprentice judge went for classic beauty in this Grace Kelly-inspired Vera Wang gown.
The White House, David Lienemann
Vice President Joe Biden's daughter looked ravishing in this slim-fitting Vera Wang mermaid gown offset by draped tulle and a circular organza petal skirt.
Genevieve de Manio via Getty Images
Another member of a political family, Chelsea Clinton, stunned in this belted, silk organza Vera Wang creation.
INFdaily.com
The model wore a form-fitting, ruched Vera Wang mermaid-style dress to wed pro-tennis player beau Andy Roddick in 2009.
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
In 2008, the star married Lamar Odom. The bride wore a sexy, strapless Vera Wang gown with an embellished lavender sash to say "I do."
