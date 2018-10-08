The Challenge Star Vinny Foti Hospitalized for Heart Failure

The Challenge's Vinny Foti has been hospitalized for heart failure.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the MTV alum's loved ones, the reality star was taken to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator just a few days ago.

"He is a loving father and husband," the fundraising page stated. "We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family."

On Saturday, Foti's wife, Krista, thanked everyone for their support and gave an update on her husband's health.

"Thank you for the donations, shares, and likes," she wrote. "Our family feels really loved. I told Vinny what was going on even though he was still sleeping. I know he appreciates everything you guys have done. Here's the only update I have. They had to put another tube is his left lung to drain. He's still in ICU and not getting off the ventilator for a few more days the dr said. Dr said we just got to take it day by day." 

She then confirmed her husband was "highly sedated" on Sunday.

"He was moving his hands and opened his eyes while I was talking to him and rubbing his head even though his eyes were rolled back," she wrote.

 

Photos

MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Later that day, she reported that Foti was "looking a lot better today" and that his fever had gone down to 100 degrees.

"The fluid is all drained out of his lungs," she stated. "He moved his hands and opened his eyes even though they were rolled back. That's a start. He is still in ICU on ventilator. Thanks for all the love." 

The couple has two daughters who are 2 years old and 2 months old. The family is hoping to raise $20,000 to assist with medical bills. At the time of this writing, they had accumulated about $2,700.

Foti appeared on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II in 2010. He later competed on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes in 2012.

