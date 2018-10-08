Iggy Azalea Cancels Her Second Tour in 3 Years

Iggy Azalea's upcoming Bad Girls Tour has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to Live Nation. The artist's five-week, 21-city tour had been set to kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Fla., and end Dec. 4 in Houston, with stops in L.A., New York and Washington, D.C.

Without going into detail, Azalea confirmed the news via Twitter Sunday. "Believe me, I was really excited for this tour, and I'm genuinely disappointed it can't happen this year. The choice was out of my hands and not call to make. I hope I will get to see you all in person one day. I love you," she said. "All I can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face."

"This event has been canceled. Refunds at point of purchase only," a spokesperson for Ticketmaster added. "Internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled and refunded."