Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Honeymoon

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 7, 2018 2:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's honeymoon time for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk!

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 47-year-old co-creator of American Horror Story and Glee  wed last weekend in an intimate, star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons. Last week, they jetted off to their honeymoon, traveling to Europe.

They appeared to have begun their vacation in Italy. Paltrow posted on her Instagram page of a lush landscape and and what she dubbed an "Umbrian sunset." The couple spent the weekend in Paris, where they stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, one of the most expensive hotels in the world.

Paltrow posted on her Instagram Stories a video of her and Falchuk's "honeymoon suite." It appears to be one of the Four Seasons' Presidential Suites. The nightly rate is estimated to be more than $17,000.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Engagement Party

The suite contains marble and baccarat crystal bathrooms with a rain shower, a Turkish bath and an ice fountain, an oversized living room, fabric-covered walls, crystal chandeliers and French art.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Honeymoon, Paris, Hotel, Four Seasons, Instagram

Instagram

"Wow," Paltrow wrote.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Honeymoon, Paris, Hotel, Four Seasons, Instagram

Instagram

Paltrow later posted videos of art from a visit to the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.

The actress also shared on her page a photo of herself wearing a full-length black wool coat over black pants and white shoes and standing in front of an giant display of white orchids and ferns, designed by Jeff Leatham, in the hotel lobby.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Honeymoon, Paris, Hotel, Four Seasons, Instagram

Instagram

"Bonjour les fleurs! My favorite flower installation always in the lobby of the @fsparis," Paltrow wrote.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Honeymoon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Filming

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Taylor Kinney, Lady Gaga, Couples

How Lady Gaga's Ex Taylor Kinney Feels About Her Performance in A Star Is Born

Camila Mendes, Charles Melton

Charles Melton Kisses Camila Mendes in New Photo Amid Romance Rumors

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama, 2004

Mandy Moore and Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite and Pose for Cute Photos

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams Shuts Down Fan Who Criticized Sarah Hyland's Glasses

Samantha Markle, Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Markle Turned Away by Palace Security: Reports

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.