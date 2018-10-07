In June, Moore revisited the actor's claim about her again in her own interview on Stern's show. She said Valderrama did not in fact take her virginity.

"He's a very good friend and that's why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic," she said.



Moore also said that after she heard about his comment, she called the actor. She said "he tried to explain it away, that sort of, he did get caught up, he maybe insinuated more than outright said it."

"No, you outright said it," she said.

Her parents, she added, were "bummed."

"My dad was like, "What?! I liked that young man,'" she said. "I'm like, 'Dad, I know.'"