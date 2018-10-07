Wells Adams Shuts Down Fan Who Criticized Sarah Hyland's Glasses

Don't come for Sarah Hyland, unless you want to incur the wrath of her very protective boyfriend, Wells Adams.

The Bachelorette alum was rather peeved about a couple of not-so-flattering comments fans have made about her on Instagram in recent days.

On Saturday, Adams posted a photo of the two standing in line for the bathroom at a 2018 pre-Emmys party. Hyland wore a black patterned strapless gown and glasses.

"I don't get the glasses look at all," one person commented.

"Oh, it's so she can see s--t," Adams replied.

A day earlier, the reality star cursed out a fan who implied Hyland is too skinny in a bikini mirror selfie that she shared on her own Instagram page.