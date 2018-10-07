Megan Markle's estranged half sister Samantha Markle appeared to have been turned away by security at Kensington Palace this weekend after arriving uninvited to visit the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha, 53, has reportedly not spoken to Meghan in years and months ago started slamming her on social media over the duchess' more recent estrangement from their father, Thomas Markle. Neither of them had attended the former actress' royal wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Samantha arrived in London more than a week ago in a bid to "get a message" to Meghan, 37. On Saturday, she traveled to Kensington Palace, where her sister and Harry and other royals live. Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was pushed by her partner in a wheelchair through an open gate. British news outlets reported that she got into a verbal "stand-off" with an officer guarding a security checkpoint and was turned away.

Photos show Samantha's partner handing a letter to the guard and then pushing her back towards the entrance.

"Everybody would love to know what's in that letter," Samantha tweeted on Sunday.