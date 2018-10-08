Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams Welcome First Child

Troian Bellisario and husband Patrick J. Adams are now a family of three!

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress has given birth to her and the 37-year-old Suits star's first child, a baby girl, E! News has learned.

Adams also posted the news on Instagram.

"The world just got 8lbs heavier," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It's a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

The new mom shared her enthusiasm on the social network, as well.

"I cannot express how grateful I am," she wrote. "To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn't be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be."