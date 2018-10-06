Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Accidentally Texted Dennis Shields 2 Months After His Death

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 7:45 PM

Bethenny Frankel, Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel accidentally texted her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, on Saturday.

The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed what happened on Twitter. "I just accidentally sent dennis a text. It was about him to my bff. That was odd," she wrote. 

But that's not all that happened.

"Something else very weird happened. I was texting w one of his friends and it said 'handwritten text' and read 'hurry the f--k up' but neither of us wrote that nor do we even know how to hand write on a text," she tweeted. "How bizarre?"

The Skinnygirl founder has taken to the social media platform many times to express her struggles and grief following Shields' sudden and shocking death on Aug. 10. He died from an apparent overdose after he was found unresponsive in Trump Tower, although his official cause of death has been ruled undetermined. 

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Just days after his passing, Frankel paid tribute to Shields as she posted a picture of him with her dog Cookie laying on her bed. She captioned her Instagram picture, "Rest in peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love #nowandforever."

A source told E! News following Shields' death that Frankel was "heartbroken." The insider said, "This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years."

Just days after his funeral, the Housewives star described her loss as "excruciating." She sent a message to her fans and followers thanking them for their support without shying away from her emotions. She wrote, "It's hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It's excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it's painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo"

Also on Twitter, Frankel has shared with her followers how she manages to get through the day and cope with her sadness. "Doing anything in or by the water is life saving. Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help," she wrote in early September. "When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift. It's so hard but it works."

In September while launching her Skinnygirl Jeans collection at Macy's, Frankel told E! News that Shields is still with her. "This has been a very, very difficult summer, and I think it's amazing how strong we actually are and the things that we can actually handle," she said. "I mean, time does heal most wounds. I'm still in it, but Dennis was such a lover of me as a businesswoman and he got so excited to hear about the numbers, and the sales and the details."

She went on. "He was a big cheerleader for me. He's here with me today."

That day, Frankel knew exactly how Shields would have felt if he had been there. She told E! News, "I was talking about it when we were getting ready. I'm like 'Dennis is here today. He would be so proud.'"

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

