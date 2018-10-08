by Corinne Heller | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 6:00 AM
Treat yourself to this delightful performance!
Shawn Mendes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he and host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots performed his 2016 hit song "Treat You Better" using classroom instruments. E! News has obtained an exclusive look at the segment.
"Treat You Better" is one of Mendes' most successful singles and was certified triple platinum, with 3 million domestic sales, in 2017.
Mendes is in good company; he joins a growing list of celebs who have performed their hit songs with Fallon and The Roots using classroom instruments. Past musical guests have included Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, the Backstreet Boys, Ed Sheeran, Adele and even muppets from Sesame Street.
NBC
Mendes' full performance of "Treat You Better" will air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode, which airs at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Art Vandelay, Bachelorette Parties in Paris and More Fun Moments From Your PCAs Reality TV Star Finalists
Emma Watson's Classic and Chic Style Has Made Her a PCAs Style Star Finalist: Does She Get Your Vote?!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?