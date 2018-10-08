Treat yourself to this delightful performance!

Shawn Mendes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he and host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots performed his 2016 hit song "Treat You Better" using classroom instruments. E! News has obtained an exclusive look at the segment.

"Treat You Better" is one of Mendes' most successful singles and was certified triple platinum, with 3 million domestic sales, in 2017.

Mendes is in good company; he joins a growing list of celebs who have performed their hit songs with Fallon and The Roots using classroom instruments. Past musical guests have included Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, the Backstreet Boys, Ed Sheeran, Adele and even muppets from Sesame Street.