Shawn Mendes, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform With Classroom Instruments

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

Treat yourself to this delightful performance!

Shawn Mendes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and he and host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots performed his 2016 hit song "Treat You Better" using classroom instruments. E! News has obtained an exclusive look at the segment.

"Treat You Better" is one of Mendes' most successful singles and was certified triple platinum, with 3 million domestic sales, in 2017.

Mendes is in good company; he joins a growing list of celebs who have performed their hit songs with Fallon and The Roots using classroom instruments. Past musical guests have included Camila CabelloIdina Menzel, the Backstreet BoysEd SheeranAdele and even muppets from Sesame Street.

Mendes' full performance of "Treat You Better" will air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode, which airs at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

