Everything We Know About Princess Eugenie's Wedding Outfit

Princess Eugenie is keeping her wedding fashion plans mum.

With her wedding to Jack Brooksbank less than a week away, everyone has been wondering what Queen Elizabeth II's sixth grandchild will wear to her nuptials. There's so much to consider between the strict dress code of royal weddings, her existing relationships to designers, her personal style and the looks worn by her fellow royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. For a non-royal, selecting a wedding gown can be stressful, so we can imagine that finding a gown to wear in front of the world would be an ordeal. However, the princess hasn't revealed much beyond the fact that planning for her wedding has been a smooth process.

"I'm not stressed at all," she told Vogue UK. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."