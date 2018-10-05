The Walking Dead Premiere Is "Awesome," Says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 4:18 PM

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday, and if Jeffrey Dean Morgan can be trusted, it's going to be good.

E! News paid a visit to the Atlanta set of the AMC series and caught up with the cast in the midst of filming the ninth season of the zombie drama, and in a word, Morgan could tell the premiere is "awesome." Danai Gurira called it "full."

Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, had a few more words.

"There is new architecture, there's new landscape, there's new animals, there's new vehicles, there's new energy, there's new characters, there's a lot of newness and a lot of oldness," she shared.

Season nine picks up a year and a half after the end of season eight. Babies have grown into toddlers, unborn fetuses have grown into babies, long time friends have planned their exits, and relationships have certainly developed.

"The king needs a new kitty cat," McBride said of Carol and Ezekiel (Khary Payton). "There's a little romance with the king and the Carol this season."

Morgan, McBride, Gurira, and Norman Reedus have all had their lives totally changed by this series, and they opened up to us about their love of the series, their characters, and being part of such a loving family on the set.

Press play on the video above to hear them gush!

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

