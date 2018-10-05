Alyson Stoner is embracing her sexuality in a new music video.

On Friday, the singer released the music video to her new song, "Fool," and for the first time, she has a female love interest. The dancer recently told KTLA news, "Something about it was the right time, I just released the essay coming out with my sexuality and now it's LGBT history month."

She explained her hope to show people that being gay is "normal and something that i've lived with everyday."

"I'm inviting you into my authentic self and if you're not ready for it, then just pay attention to the humanity cause it really is genuine emotion, genuine care and concern, just like any other relationship," she told the hosts.

Stoner also revealed some of the symbolic elements that were included in the video, like the cat she playfully dances around. She explained, "You might say there is some symbolism having a female love interest and a cat involved, but I'll let you figure out the rest."