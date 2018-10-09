by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:00 AM
Get your fascinators ready because another royal wedding is just days away.
With Princess Eugenieand Jack Brooksbank's highly awaited nuptials scheduled for Friday, the countdown is officially on for one of Britain's biggest events of the year.
Thanks to Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's May vows, we already have an idea of what to expect for the week's big finale. Like her famous cousin, Eugenie will be tying the knot inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where they have similarly invited 1,200 hand-selected members of the public to witness the bride and groom and their guests arrive and depart.
The morning ceremony will be followed by a reception at Windsor Castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth II for the couple and their wedding guests. In the evening, the new husband and wife will reportedly celebrate with a black tie reception followed by another party the next day.
With a full day of events, there is plenty to anticipate as yet another member of the royal family gets ready to kick off a lifetime of love. Here are a few things we hope happen on the big day:
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
A Scene-Stealing Pair of Siblings
Prince William and Kate Middleton's older two children have become fixtures of the royal wedding circuit in recent years and for good reason. The famous siblings not only look so sweet in their ceremonial page boy and flower girl ensembles, but they also bring a candid flair to any event. At just 5 and 3 years old, there's no predicting how they will react to what happens on Friday, which makes them all the more adorable to watch. With all that said, we can't wait to watch them steal the show on Friday as reported members of Princess Eugenie's wedding party.
Press Association via AP Images
A Few Celebrity Friends
Who can forget Hollywood A-listers like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooneywalking up to the chapel in May in their royal wedding best for Prince Harry and Meghan. It was as if Tinseltown and Buckingham Palace had collided for the mash-up of our royal dreams. Here's hoping a few famous faces roll up to St. George's Chapel this time around.
DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
A Fab Four Sighting
With Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all expected to attend on Friday, we can't wait to see the brothers and their beloved wives roll up as guests and mingle together as family. Eyes will also be on Meghan as this will mark her first royal wedding as a member of the royal family since her own just a few months ago.
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
An Emotional First Look
How can anyone forget Prince Harry's ultra sweet reaction to seeing his bride for the first time at the altar? Watching the royal beam and tell her she looked amazing was the stuff of wedding dreams. We hope Jack has a similar reaction when he sees the princess for the first time on their special day.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A Fairytale Kiss
What would a royal wedding be without a swoon-worthy kiss to seal the moment? While some royal couples have shared a smooch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, others like Prince Harry locked lips on the steps of St. George's Chapel. We suspect—and hope!—Princess Eugenie and Jack will do the same.
