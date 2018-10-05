Keira Knightley was not impressed with Kate Middleton's public postpartum appearance and behavior following the birth of Princess Charlotte.

In Scarlett Curtis' new book Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies), the actress pens a letter to her and husband's James Righton's 3-year-old daughter, Edie. In the piece, titled "The Weaker Sex," Knightley compares how she looked and acted after childbirth to how the Duchess of Cambridge appeared hours after she and Prince Williamwelcomed their second child, who was born a day after the star's little girl.

"She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on," wrote Knightley, 33. "The face the world wants to see. Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don't show your battleground, Kate."

The morning after Kate, 36, gave birth to Charlotte, she and William stepped out of the hospital and debuted their baby to the press. Beaming, the duchess wore a yellow floral shift dress, makeup and high heels, and her hair was smoothed and styled. Live video of the moment dominated news coverage at home and abroad.