Will the original Mr. Grey please stand up?

On this day in 2013, Fifty Shades of Grey fans were left in shock when Charlie Hunnam, who had been announced as their Christian Grey by the novel's author E.L. James just one month earlier, abruptly dropped out of the movie. Hollywood was understandly rocked. This kind of thing just doesn't happen, especially less than one month before production was set to begin.

"It was disappointing, but it is what it is," the author told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "I wish him well."

For six fleeting weeks, Hunnam was arguably the most famous actor in Hollywood, taking on the buzzed-about racy role that would require nudity, a few lessons about S&M and a whole lot of sex scenes with Dakota Johnson, who stayed in the role of Anastasia Steele even after her OG Mr. Grey bailed.