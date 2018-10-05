Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Separate After 12 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 8:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zac Brown, Shelly Brown

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown are breaking up. 

The country crooner and the jewelry designer announced on Friday that they are separating after 12 years of marriage. 

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions," they confirmed in a joint statement to E! News. "It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

As the statement continued, "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture—love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

The statement concluded, "Family comes in all different forms, we would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Zac Brown, Shelly Brown

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

The pair, who reportedly wed in 2006, share five children—four daughters Joni, Justice, Lucy and Georgia and son Alexander. 

The musician once shared that they met on New Year's Eve and immediately connected. 

"We ended up New Year's Eve playin' a show, my date had stood me up and I remember walkin' back to my friends with like two minutes before midnight and thinkin', I'm not gonna have anybody to kiss on New Year's," Brown recalled in a chat for Big Machine Label Group. "And there she was, standin' right there and I remember kissin' her and then that was game over."

People was first to report the separation. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Divorces , , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley's Relationship Is "Strong" After "Rough Time"

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Says He's "Terrified" Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Paige, Total Divas 804

Surprise! Paige Has a Secret Boyfriend and Thinks He's "The One" on Total Divas

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

Gisele Bündchen "Fell in Love" With Tom Brady on Their First Date

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 105

Evan Ross Is on Daddy Duty as Ashlee Simpson-Ross Rocks Out in the Studio on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.