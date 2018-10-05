Zac Brown and Wife Shelly Separate After 12 Years of Marriage

Zac Brown and Shelly Brown are breaking up.

The country crooner and the jewelry designer announced on Friday that they are separating after 12 years of marriage.

"We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions," they confirmed in a joint statement to E! News. "It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple."

As the statement continued, "We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we've done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture—love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with."

The statement concluded, "Family comes in all different forms, we would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours."