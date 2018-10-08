by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 3:00 AM
It's been quite a busy year in the air for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.
The pair, who first unexpectedly sparked romance rumors back in May 2017, were very clearly a couple as they spent the last year together jet-setting around the world with stops in Italy, Mexico and more.
From the looks of the photos over the past 12 months, the two have been enjoying their romance as they've rang in a new year, birthdays and their first Valentine's Day as a couple.
"We are very happy, very lovey dovey," Sofia told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper's The Goss in September when asked about Scott. "We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy."
While they aren't typically as vocal about their relationship as they are open about sharing snaps on social media, they did put on a united front on social media when they faced reports of a breakup back in June. While a source told E! News that they did briefly split for two days over his alleged behavior while on a trip to Wyoming, according to the insider, Disick vowed to make it right.
"He gave Sofia some space to calm down and then told her how much he loves her and wants to be with her. Sofia believes it and is very committed to Scott," a source previously told E! News. "He said he would make it up to her and show her how much he loves and cares for her. Sofia wants to see only the good in Scott. She really believes that she has changed him for the better and that he wants to stay on track for her."
The source added, "She wants it to work and wants to be with him."
And wherever they are together, we're willing to bet a beach won't be too far away. Check out E!'s gallery below for their past year together in pictures:
Where better for two lovebirds to go than Italy? The couple did just that last fall when they landed in Milan in October 2017 and later headed to Venice.
To add to their list of trips together, the pair got on a jet and headed to Cabo San Lucas, where they stayed at an oceanfront resort and soaked up the sun.
The avid travelers headed to Miami in early December in honor of Art Basel. There, they lounged on the beach and stepped out for nights on the town.
As their romance heated up, so did their PDA. They were photographed mid-smooch at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami in December.
The pair looked smitten as they strolled in Aspen, where they rang in the new year together at 1 Oak's New Year's Eve weekend pop-up with fellow celebrities like Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton.
The couple was not shy about their romance while relaxing at Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis' private beachside estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, Mexico in January.
In March, the couple jetted off once again to Cabo for a couple's retreat with a fellow pair and Disick's three kids. "Scott promised Sofia a trip and thought it would be nice for them to get away," a source told E! News. The getaway included massages, spa treatments and dinners for the group.
The model helped her beau ring in his 35th birthday on vacation in St. Barts in May. "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you," she wrote to him on social media. "Love you."
Putting the breakup reports to rest, the model shared a snap of her and her man in a sweet embrace in June—on a plane, no less.
Where will these two show up next?
