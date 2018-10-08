It's been quite a busy year in the air for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

The pair, who first unexpectedly sparked romance rumors back in May 2017, were very clearly a couple as they spent the last year together jet-setting around the world with stops in Italy, Mexico and more.

From the looks of the photos over the past 12 months, the two have been enjoying their romance as they've rang in a new year, birthdays and their first Valentine's Day as a couple.

"We are very happy, very lovey dovey," Sofia told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper's The Goss in September when asked about Scott. "We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy."