2018 American Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

1. Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are among the first celeb guests to arrive inside the ceremony.

2. Everyone in the audience is given a wristband which lights up and blinks red for Taylor Swift's opening performance of "I Did Something Bad."

3. After her win, Cardi B remains on stage dancing around and waving her hands up in the air and reaching down in to the crowd shaking hands and saying hello. She dances around off the stage while hoisting her award above her head.

4. After Tracee Ellis Ross finished her tag out to commercial with the voter registration message, she turned around and went to the edge of the stage and shouted a hello to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. The family members briefly shouted back and forth from their seats and the stage.

5. The entire audience was going crazy for Cardi B during her performance. Everyone was up out of their seats dancing.

6. Sara Gilbert and Carrie Underwood chatted as they walked off the stage together after Underwood's win, the songstress was very careful to lift up her dress as not to trip over it while they were chatting.