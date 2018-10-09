2018 American Music Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 5:54 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
The 2018 American Music Awards are here!
Music's top performers have gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to attend the annual ceremony, including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Swift kicked off the evening with a performance of her song "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album. After her stellar performance, Tracee Ellis Ross took the stage to host the ceremony.
As the show airs tonight, E! News is bringing you exclusive scoop from inside the ceremony. Want to know which stars are chatting in the audience? Want to know which celebs are dancing in their seats? We're bringing you all of those details throughout the evening! Let's take a look at all of the behind-the-scenes scoop you missed on TV!
1. Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are among the first celeb guests to arrive inside the ceremony.
2. Everyone in the audience is given a wristband which lights up and blinks red for Taylor Swift's opening performance of "I Did Something Bad."
3. After her win, Cardi B remains on stage dancing around and waving her hands up in the air and reaching down in to the crowd shaking hands and saying hello. She dances around off the stage while hoisting her award above her head.
4. After Tracee Ellis Ross finished her tag out to commercial with the voter registration message, she turned around and went to the edge of the stage and shouted a hello to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. The family members briefly shouted back and forth from their seats and the stage.
5. The entire audience was going crazy for Cardi B during her performance. Everyone was up out of their seats dancing.
6. Sara Gilbert and Carrie Underwood chatted as they walked off the stage together after Underwood's win, the songstress was very careful to lift up her dress as not to trip over it while they were chatting.
Keep checking back for more updates throughout the show!
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz.
