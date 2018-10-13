2. Willow Self-Harmed as a Child

While talking about loss and changes in life, Willow opened up about an experience she had when she was about nine years old. She admitted that during that time she didn't know what her purpose was after her single, "Whip My Hair" came out and was successful. She started to lose her sanity and it led to her cutting herself.

"After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album and I was just like, 'I'm not gonna do that,'" Willow recalled during the loss episode. "And after all of that kind of settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music and it was just so crazy."

"I was just plunged into this black hole and I was like cutting myself," she revealed.

Jada was shocked when she heard this and replied, "What? Really? When were you cutting yourself? I didn't see that part."

Willow said it was "a long time ago" and she cut herself on her wrist so no one really noticed.

"Totally lost my sanity for a moment there," Willow shared.

3. Willow Learned About Sex After Catching Her Parents in the Act

During the "Let's Talk About SEX" episode, Willow, Jada, and Gam got down and dirty about all-things related to sex. What Jada didn't see coming was the fact that Willow was first introduced to sex by walking in on her and her husband Will Smith while on vacation.

"It wasn't like I was seeing everything, the room was still dark. It was silhouetted," Willow recalls about the incident that happened in Colorado. "It was like when I walk into you meditating. It's like, when Mommy's meditating, don't get into her business."

The 17-year-old singer then opened up about how different it was talking with her dad about sex rather than her mom.

"Whenever I talk to Dad about it, it's always an intellectual debate," she explained in the episode. "It's always like, 'Speaking of the degradation of females and the past, how do you believe that trickles in to your experience?' It's very serious, but it's not emotional. ... And I always feel like the stuff of life is meant to be lived, not analyzed."