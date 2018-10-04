Chrissy Teigen ''Loves'' That People Want to Have a Threesome With Her and John Legend

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 1:35 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen turned up the heat while doing the Hot Ones challenge.

The mother-of-two was indulging on spicy chicken wings when she discovered she and hubby John Legend are the couple the public said they would most like to have a threesome with. Her response? "I love that!"

In her eyes, that means her and John "project this sexiness that we don't really have."

She admits, "We have it, but I think one of my questions yesterday was, 'How hard did you guys go at it after the EGOT?' I was like, 'Not hard.'"

She says all of this while holding back tears and sucking on an ice cube after insisting on licking hot sauce off the wings instead of just eating it.

Chrissy also dishes on her ideal night out, which is apparently Medieval Times because they have "an amazing turkey leg" and good tomato soup.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Mom Moments

Teigen finally makes it to the "last dab," which is one of the spiciest sauces, when the host challenges her to expertly pit and slice an avocado. 

The cookbook author is currently in the midst of promoting her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, as well as her Target cookware line

After successfully mastering the Hot Ones challenge, it looks like Chrissy has another achievement to add to her growing list of accolades. 

