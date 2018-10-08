E!
Mon., Oct. 8, 2018
Reality stars have a special place in our hearts and for good reason. From their heartwarming moments to painful personal situations, we feel like we really get to know these celebrities and can actually relate to them unlike all other TV characters.
Ahead of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, we are taking a peek at the moments that brought us closer to the five reality stars AKA the Reality TV Star of 2018 PCAs finalists, because reality stars are just like us...with more drama!
Stars including, Khloe Kardashian from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Total Bella's Nikki Bella are all up for the trophy at this year's show.
As you relive all of your favorite stand-out moments from these stars below, make sure you vote for the one you like best before the PCAs airs next month.
Don't miss your opportunity to vote for Reality TV Star of 2018 (or any other category) before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline.
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
The youngest Kardashian lady knows how to pull prank. After feeling "art shamed" by her mother, Kris Jenner, this season the Good American founder decided to team with Scott Disick to give her a taste of her own medicine. She convinces her momager to hang the work of a fake artist named "Art Vandelay" in her home when in fact, she is the real artist behind the paintings. It was super funny and finally made he mom realize that Khlo isn't uneducated, especially when it comes to art.
Throughout season 15 of KUWTK, the Revenge Body host is all about having a healthy pregnancy, despite her mom encouraging her to eat Krispy Kreme donuts and anything else she might be craving. After all, the mom of six knows something about pregnancy cravings, but the 34-year-old mom-to-be refuses to have a free-for-all on sweet treats. Her hilarious banter with her mom is what makes this moment so hilarious, and makes us secretly wish we were being forced doughnuts without having the guilt of eating them!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Emotions were running high on season two of Netflix's Queer Eye and Porowski wasn't immune to the emotional roller coaster that is this reality series. During the season premiere, Porowski, along with the rest of the Fab Five, help Tammye to renovate her local community center. They were expecting to help her change her life, but they weren't expecting her to impart life-changing wisdom to them along the way. Oh, and Porowski cried, because it was a lot to handle!
Another key episode for the food and wine guru was the "Bedazzled" episode. In this episode, Porowski and the rest of the crew, helped an 18-year-old musician, who was home schooled, come out of his shell. It was emotional to watch the young man's transformation and to see how happy it made his godmother, Lulu, who was worried about his future. Spoiler alert: every moment any of the Fab Five cry or touch someone's life is memorable and sweet in our minds.
HGTV
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
In one of the last episodes of Fixer Upper, Gaines gave fans a sneak peek at the creation of the family's restaurant, Magnolia Table. The restaurant was a dream come true for her and husband, Chip Gaines and it was a big moment on the final season of the HGTV series. We saw how every detail was designed to cultivate love and community as people share meals together and teared up a little big because the end was near.
No one was ready to say goodbye to Fixer Upper, but the final episode left a lot of fans a little surprised. There wasn't much fanfare like many were expecting, which was a shock in itself. The final episode simply showed the renovation of a Waco, Texas home, like any other episode. But, the home designers did tweet about how emotional they were to see the show come to an end. The fact that the show is over was probably the biggest "wow moment" from Gaines and her motley crew and we're still not over it.
MPNC/AKM-GSI
Pauly D, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
It was a long time coming to hear Pauly D utter his famous catch phrase, "Cabs are here," again. It was worth the wait however, because five years after the original Jersey Shore premiered on MTV the gang was back...in Miami. During the series premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, fans got to hear those famous words again as the cast made their way to the club and to be honest it was one of our favorite moments from the revival.
Another moment we couldn't help but love? When Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino took their bromance to the next level on the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. They took part in a "brommitment" ceremony at a late-night Vegas chapel. In a celebration of their many years of friendship, the boys hired an Elvis impersonator to handle ceremony duties. Need we say more?
E!
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Bella went to Paris for her bachelorette party on season three of Total Bellas and boy, was it a good time. Even though she was struggling to figure out her future with her then-fiancé John Cena, she still managed to have a great time with her girlfriends. The ladies even had a masquerade party with a Magic Mike style show to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.
Later in the season, fans were shocked when Bella and Cena decided to officially call off their engagement. In one tear-jerking moment from the show, we saw the former couple talk about how Bella wanted to have children while Cena was more resistant to the idea of growing their family. They realized they couldn't get married if their views for the future were so different. It was truly heartbreaking.
Now that you have revisited all of the best moments of the Reality TV Star of 2018 finalists during their most-recent drama-filled seasons, make sure to vote for the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
