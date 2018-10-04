Bella Hadid and The Weekndare couple goals in coordinating looks.

The model and her significant other left Bella's NYC apartment for an afternoon together in an adorable fashion. Although they're wearing different brands and colors, their looks are quite similar. Bella wore a black long-sleeve graphic T-shirt from the streetwear brand Rhude with light blue denim, Nike sneakers and a black shoulder bag. The singer chose a cream graphic sweatshirt, distressed denim and Puma x Poloroid sneakers. Essentially, they're wearing the same outfit.

Both shirts could technically belong to The Weeknd, but Bella looks good in the unisex style. Whether she grabbed the shirt in a rush for her date or decided to match her beau, it's a look that we're glad is in on trend for women and men. It's comfortable, easy to put together and in style. Plus, with the rise of genderless fashion, your significant other's closet is now open for business—have fun!