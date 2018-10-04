"It's an interesting time in my life. It's a transition, for sure. It's been a decade."

It's hard to believe that Lady Gaga first released "Just Dance" in the summer of 2008, blazing onto the pop culture scene with her hair fashioned into a bow and introducing the world to a "disco stick." Oh, how far she's come.

Gaga, whose real name Stefani Germanotta, has accomplished more in those 10 years than many have achieved in their entire careers. But tomorrow, the 32-year-old pop icon begins a whole new chapter of her already impressive career, and it could be her most successful and ambitious one yet.

Forget a star, a New Lady Gaga is about to be born.