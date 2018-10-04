Cara Delevingne Says You Only Need 2 Makeup Products

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 11:13 AM

Heavy makeup bags are a thing of the past, according to Cara Delevingne.

With short blond hair and a bold, edgy style, we're used to seeing the model on the red carpet in a full face. However, as her occasional off-duty Instagram posts proves, she's a less-is-more kind of girl on a day-to-day. Now the face of Burberry's Her fragrance, the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress is revealing her makeup essentials. 

"I like having a really good mascara," she told Vogue. "You can't really go wrong with that. I'm just always a fan of the Twiggy mascara eyes. Or just having a really good concealer. It's all you need. Like a little bit under the eye. It can cover up a lot."

To achieve the iconic eye makeup from former supermodel, Twiggy, concealer and mascara is all you need. The look features thick coats of black mascara on the top and bottom lashes, bringing attention to her large, blue eyes (that somewhat resemble Cara's). Then, the concealer, when placed under the eye, clears the appearance of dark circles and fine lines and makes the look even more impactful. 

Like most, Cara later shared that her intense travel schedule places visible strain on her eyes. Thus, her concealer and mascara routine offers some relief from that.

"I get bags under my eyes and then I don't look and feel my best," she stated. "Beauty is only skin deep, but when you do have bad skin you just, unfortunately, don't feel as good as you should. It's important to feel good about yourself on the inside."

To remain confident, whether she has dark circles or not, the model looks to both people and places for inspiration.

"I think British beauty is being confident and comfortable in what you wear and how you hold yourself," the UK-born star said. 

In regards to people, she names Rihanna and fellow model Adwoa Aboah as beauty inspirations. However, the modern woman is her living icon.

"Any woman is an icon to me just because they've been so strong. So incredible and don't get enough credit most of the time."

