Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Have Way Too Much Fun Together and We Have Pictures to Prove It!

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 8:00 AM

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are TV's favorite duo...or at least one of them, and it's because they are so much fun together.

Every week fans tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to see what the morning show's two hosts will get into that day. Will they dress up like a Kardashian, or will they hang out on a giant flamingo pool float? The possibilities are endless and the laughs are contagious.

Since this duo is so dynamic they've made it to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist round for Daytime Talk Show of 2018, and really are you surprised? Their chemistry is undeniable, they are always ready to laugh and they get some of the greatest guests to chat about super fun topics. 

Basically, Live With Kelly and Ryan is a hoot from start to finish and it's because of the co-hosts friendship both on and off screen.

Read

Watch Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa React to Being Nominated for a 2018 People's Choice Award

From the moment that Seacrest was named as Ripa's new co-host back in May 2017 their on-screen banter and love for one another was clear.

Over the years, their friendship has continued to grow and there is one thing that can't be denied...they always seem to have a blast together.

So, in honor of this duo's show being in the running for Daytime Talk Show of 2018 at the PCAs (which airs next month), we've rounded up the funniest and sweetest BFF moments between these two friends and co-workers.

Trust us, looking at all these pictures will make you wish your office was this much fun!

When you're done with your BFF envy and workplace FOMO make sure to cast your vote for Live With Kelly and Ryan before the PCAs voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19.

Read

The Cast of Riverdale Actually Predicted Their People's Choice Awards Nominations Back in Season 1

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

While on a work trip to Hawaii, the co-hosts goofed off before filming and Ryan Seacrest stole Kelly Ripa's sunnies. They don't look bad on him if we're being honest.

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Floats Up!

OK, we know this float is ginormous, but that doesn't mean we don't want to follow in the footsteps of Ripa and Seacrest and lay on one with our bestie by the pool ASAP.

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Pinkies Up

While gearing up for the Royal Wedding in May 2018, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-hosts did their best English impressions, which meant pinkies up and fascinators on! Too bad, Ripa didn't get that wedding invite she was waiting on.

Article continues below

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Baby on Board

We can't even begin to guess what's going on here, but the look on both Ripa and Seacrest's faces brings us joy. These two are total goofballs together and that's why we love them.

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Glam Party

Ripa and Seacrest joined forces with Carson Kressley ahead of the Oscars in March and of course they had to take a photo booth picture together. Seriously, how can we be friends with this trio?

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Super (Bowl) Friends

During the Super Bowl in 2018, Seacrest and Ripa decided to watch it together, because that's what friends do. 

Article continues below

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Game of Morning Talk Shows

When it comes to Halloween, this duo knows how to do it. During their first Halloween together the pair donned numerous costumes, but their Game of Thrones tribute was one of the best. Just look at how serious they can be when pretending to be GOT icons.

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Model Poses

Find yourself a best friend who will model with you for no reason whenever you're together.

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Stranger Hosts

Another epic joint costume from these two was when they took on the characters from Stranger Things. They nailed it and now we have inspiration for our Halloween costumes this year.

Article continues below

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Primp Time

The friends and co-hosts love getting ready for a show together, because it means they can chat about their lives and wear matching robes. Sounds like a fun day at the office, right?

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Freaky Friday

When the talk show hosts came dressed as each other for Halloween fans in the audience and at home couldn't handle it. Come on, just look at their makeup, it's too good!

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Instagram

Wine Buddies

Friends who drink wine together, stay together.

Article continues below

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

