When it comes to her sisters' style, you can bet Kim Kardashian has a say.

On this week's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim slams sister Kourtney Kardashian's style during a trip to Tokyo, Japan.

"I don't even know what this style is. I feel like we're stuck," Kim tells Kourtney and her glam team. "I just want you to be more like I said, 'Cool girl.' It's like trying too hard. And then like, 'Oh we're in Japan, it's crazy colors. Oh everything is Asian Japan because I'm in Asia.'"

"I have no more Asian Japan vibes," Kourtney responded.

Kim wanted Kourt to go for a more model-esque look, much like little sister Kendall Jenner's style.

"You look like f--king grandma. 100 percent," Kim scoffed. "You don't look anything special. Like you don't look anything innovative. And I think you have it in you, it's just you better evolve before you fizzle out."