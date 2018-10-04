Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made a surprise stop at a school in Ohio this week.

While in town for his Man of the Woods Tour, the 37-year-old "Say Something" singer and the 36-year-old Sinner producer visited LeBron James' I Promise school in Akron. The school posted a series of sweet photos, showing the couple spending time with students and sharing a laugh with them, writing, "When @jtimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames' #IPROMISE school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves! #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE."

After seeing the photos on social media, James thanked the couple for taking the time to stop by the school. "[raise hand emoji] to @jtimberlake @JessicaBiel!! Thank you so much!!" James tweeted. "My kids was ecstatic!!"