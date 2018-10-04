"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne," Barr said said in a statement when the series was announced. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," Metcalf, Goodman, Gilbert, Goranson and Fishman said in a joint statement when ABC announced the series. "We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."