Not for the first time this year, an interview with Johnny Depp has stoked controversy.

In British GQ's November issue, the actor expressed frustration over being seen as a violent man in light of prior abuse claims made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. "The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you're really as far away from as you could possibly get, you know?" he said, adding that he doesn't consider himself a "bully" and he knew the allegation "was going to stick on me and it would get weirder" as time went on. "I ain't going to get into a pissing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out and, you know, my attorneys will take care of the rest," he continued. "I never went out and spoke about the s--t."

Depp also compared himself to The Hunchback of Notre Dame's Quasimodo, saying, "I could feel people look at me differently, because of the accusations towards you. And then people start putting things in magazines: 'He's insane. He needs to take a sanity test…' You know, ludicrous stuff." Defiantly, the actor added, "Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this..."