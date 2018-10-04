by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 6:08 AM
YouTube
Although they are no longer romantic, according to the source, Wilmer knows that he needs to be there for Demi during this time and definitely still cares for her.
Additionally, Lovato has been relying on her mom and her sisters for support and everyone is very grateful to have her alive and well, the source told E! News.
It was just recently that her mom, Dianna De La Garza, broke her silence publicly on her daughter's hospitalization in an appearance on Newsmax TV.
"She just didn't look good—at all. She was in bad shape," de la Garza recalled of seeing her firstborn on that day at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. "But I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here. I love you.' And at that point she said back to me, 'I love you, too.'"
"From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren't going to be OK," she continued. "I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not."
Fortunately, the star pulled through. "She's happy. She's healthy. She's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs," De La Garza assured viewers. "That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."
As her younger sister Madison De La Garza echoed in an interview with Millennial Hollywood just days ago, "She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?