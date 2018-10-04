If you haven't yet tried out NBC's newest comedy, I Feel Bad, don't feel bad!

After debuting a sneak peek two of the first two episodes last month, the show officially arrives tonight, alongside the returns of Will & Grace, Superstore, and the latest ep of The Good Place. The comedy from creator Aseem Batra and EP Amy Poehler tells the story of a working mom who's just doing her best.

Before you watch tonight, check out a few fun facts about the show!

The Show Takes Inspiration From the Book I Feel Bad. All Day. Every Day. About Everything.

Orli Auslander's 2017 book of illustrations and comics about the guilt felt by simply being a woman and not being perfect provided the idea for the series, and many ideas for stories, like "I hate other people's kids."

Star Sarayu Blue says she related to the story "immediately." "We're all kind of just trying to get by," she told E! News. "We all have so many balls in the air, and something's gotta give, and this show really sort of connects with that part of us that's failing at something, because there's too many things going on at once."