"This season everyone is going off in different directions," Hayes told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos during a recent set visit to Will & Grace.

The relationship between Will's mom and Grace's dad is the spark that sets things off. "I think the secret to any show is how do you change things, but keep them the same," Eric McCormack said. "Because nobody wants things to change entirely, but we need fresh blood, we need fresh reasons to have new faces and just new things for the characters to experience."

In addition to Will and Grace (Debra Messing) being step-siblings and Jack's engagement, Will is now a law professor and Grace is running for office and finds a new love interest in Friends star David Schwimmer. "This character, Noah, is as far away from Ross as you could possibly get...Not even close. It's really exciting to see him play this role, because it is unlike any role that's been in the Will & Grace universe, and he's so great at it. It's a very complex character and they've got, like, sparks, it's an adult relationship," Messing teased.