10 Incredibly Affordable Fall Boots Under $50

One non-negotiable fashion staple you're going to need this season? Boots.

But this cold weather staple is expensive. And, ideally, you want a few trendy pairs to rotate in and out to keep those fall outfits fresh. You feel us? So the real question is can you have your cake and eat it too? You know us, we're here to please and so to answer that question: yes, yes you can.

We thought about it and if we can spend under $50 on a single pair of fall footwear, we'll call it a win. Even better: Here's not one, not two but 10 new pairs we think will catch your eye.