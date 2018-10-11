So you're worried about the future of Grey's Anatomy.

After Ellen Pompeo's eyebrow-raising comments last month regarding her own future with the long-running ABC medical drama that made her a star, how could you not be?

"I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell," she told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the premiere of Grey's' landmark 15th season. "It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

With a $20 million-a-year blockbuster contract only keeping her in Dr. Meredith Grey's scrubs through season 16, it's clear that some decisions are going to be made in the not-too-distant future. And should Pompeo decide it's time to check out of Grey Sloan Memorial for good, that very well could trigger the end of Grey's Anatomy as well.