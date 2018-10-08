It's safe to say that the AMAs has seen its fair share of wild, out-of-the-box looks.

In honor of the American Music Awards 2018, we want to take you on a trip down memory lane to look at some of the most surprising AMA red carpet fashion of all time. Since the award show began in the early ‘70s, celebrities have been known to use the red carpet as an opportunity to dress in bold and wear unexpected looks. From Chrissy Teigen's thigh slit—the highest we've seen on the red carpet—to the iconic coordinating denim looks that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake brought to the red carpet in 2001, there have been countless over the top looks we will never forget.

Stars like Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Olivia Munn (in that wildly short floral baby doll dress) deserve credit for stunning in unpredictable looks that make the red carpet so much fun to watch.