What would Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen be without drama, drama, drama?

The best part about the talk show, despite host Andy Cohen's colorful commentary and sass, is definitely the drama that comes with each and every guest. Whether it's members of Bravo's reality shows, or supermodels, everyone who sits next to Cohen seems to be ready to dish on Hollywood dirt and we live for it.

Over the years, the show has had some juicy feuds brought up and it's one of the reasons we're not surprised that fans voted for Watch What Happens Live to be one of the five finalists for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards.

When stars are willing to spill the tea, fans are ready to listen! The best (and shadiest) stars however are the reason we all continue to tune in year after year.