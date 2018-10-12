Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
What would Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen be without drama, drama, drama?
The best part about the talk show, despite host Andy Cohen's colorful commentary and sass, is definitely the drama that comes with each and every guest. Whether it's members of Bravo's reality shows, or supermodels, everyone who sits next to Cohen seems to be ready to dish on Hollywood dirt and we live for it.
Over the years, the show has had some juicy feuds brought up and it's one of the reasons we're not surprised that fans voted for Watch What Happens Live to be one of the five finalists for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards.
When stars are willing to spill the tea, fans are ready to listen! The best (and shadiest) stars however are the reason we all continue to tune in year after year.
With stars like Naomi Campbell and Charlie Sheen ready to air their dirty laundry, or at least stir the pot with their comments, this talk show is too good not to vote for.
Relive the most iconic and shady guests to talk with Cohen over the years below, and make sure to vote for Watch What Happens Live for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 if you can't get enough of the gossip!
Voting ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so you don't want to miss out.
Courtesy of Bravo
The supermodel appeared on Watch What Happens Live in September 2018 and she had a lot to say...or rather, a lot to comment on. After a viewer called in to ask her what she thought about Kendall Jenner being the highest-paid model, even though she'd never do 30 runways shows in one season, Naomi Campbell simply said, "Next question!"
Later in the interview, the show's host, Andy Cohen, asked her if she attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party that took place during New York Fashion Week—where Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj—and her answer was very shady. "No. It was called the ICON party, but there were no icons there," Campbell said. "I'm going to say it, because I told it to Carine Roitfeld to her face, so I don't think it's something I can't say."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In June 2018, the Pose star spilled the tea when asked by a viewer what the vibe was like following Mariah Carey's 2014 Rockefeller Center tree lighting performance debacle. At first he laughed and then said, "It was pandemonium all day." In case you forgot, Carey had a bit of a vocal issue when singing that night, but according to Billy Porter everyone else who was performing saw it coming. "Let me just say, it didn't look cute from the beginning. So, it was not a surprise to those of us who had been there all day," Porter explained.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Two and a Half Men star quickly proved he has yet to mend fences with Rihanna during his unforgettable appearance. "Oh, that bitch," he said. ""No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense."
Bravo
Whether she's calling out her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars or the ladies of The View, this Bravo star always keeps it real. After all, not everybody gets the whole show to themselves when they appear. Bloop!
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
During a game of Plead the Fifth, the businessman was asked to name the most overrated rapper. "Overrated? I mean, Jay Z," he shared without any hesitation. "He would say he was overrated. Rather be overrated than underpaid."
Bravo
Who needs some tea? 50 Cent and Soulja Boy weren't exactly pleased when the Empire star insinuated that the two may have become romantic. A nasty social media feud followed before everyone forgave and moved on.
Bravo
When The Talk co-host stopped by the Bravo clubhouse, she couldn't help but share her thoughts on The View. "I do think Barbara Walters is probably like, 'This amazing show I created is now just kind of withering away with a revolving door of hosts that people can't keep straight,'" she said. "I mean, I should know all the names of the hosts, and I don't, because it changes so often."
Bravo
Shady or just honest?! During one appearance on the show, the "Obsessed" singer said she didn't know Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato. "I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music," she claimed.
Bravo
During a game of Shady Shonda Anaconda, the Grey's Anatomy star tried to play nice during a tough round of questions. When asked to name the moment her ABC show jumped the shark, Kate looked back on "the bomb episode" in season two. "But that's the one that made it everything, that made Grey's Anatomy," she explained. "I'd say she jumped that shark, but then we rode it all the way to the top."
Bravo
When Andy Cohen asked the Broadway legend to share her thoughts on Madonna's performance in Evita, Patti didn't hold back. "She should not be in film or on stage, Patti proclaimed. "She's a wonderful performer for what she does, but she's not an actress. Bing!"
