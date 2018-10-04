Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Latest Rehab Stint

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 12:56 PM
Ben Affleck is speaking out for the first time since entering rehab for treatment.
The star released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care."
The statement continues, "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."
"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment," he explains. "It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."
Ben concludes, "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."
Affleck entered a treatment facility on August 22 after his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention at his Pacific Palisades home. According to an insider, Ben "asked her to take him [to rehab] and she wanted to be there for him."
In the days following his admission into rehab, the father-of-three was frequently seen outside of the treatment facility, but sources previously told E! News that "he travels to and from in patient to work out. He is accompanied by his therapist and coach."
During his time in rehab, the star was visited by Playboy model Shauna Sexton.
"He is trying very hard to work on himself and get to the root of his addiction," a source previously shared with us. "He is committed to staying longer which is a very positive development. He is taking strides to better himself and is hopeful about the future. He is taking advantage of getting help and is happy with the way it's going."
