The best of both worlds doesn't come without hard work.

On Sunday's all-new episode of ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross' ability to juggle both motherhood and her professional life was put to the test. Not only was the "Pieces of Me" singer actively working in the studio, but she and Evan also launched their capsule line for Zadig & Voltaire.

"We design gender neutral jeans and shirts and jackets and sweaters," the mother of two explained in a confessional. "We are in and out of being in the studio, I'm doing a shoe and handbag line with my mom."

Understandably, Simpson-Ross felt "more frazzled than focused" with all of these undertakings. Nonetheless, the Melrose Place alum made sure to put work first for a party for the Zadig & Voltaire collaboration.

"Whenever I have an evening event, I'm definitely thinking about my kids and knowing I can't be there to put them to bed," the 7th Heaven actress further relayed. "And I definitely can't wait to take the extensions outta my hair and wipe the makeup off and cuddle with Jagger."