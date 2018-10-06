Who doesn't love watching competition shows? They bring excitement, drama and fun, all wrapped into one nice package.

With that in my mind, we are celebrating the finalists for the Competition Show of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards, because we also love watching normal people compete to earn titles, money and bragging rights.

The Voice, Ellen's Game of Games, Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race and America's Got Talent are all competing to take home the trophy at this year's PCAs and the competition is stiff!

These shows have made us laugh, cry or gasp over the past year and we cannot wait to see what the next contestants show us when each show begins its next season.

In honor of these shows making it to the final round of PCAs voting, take a look back at the moments that moved us this year and be sure to vote for your favorite Competition Show of 2018 before the People's Choice Awards airs next month.