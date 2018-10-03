"Any sadness that we feel over what we've lost we're hopefully channeling in an honest way into the show," Gilbert recently told People. "And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom. It's been kind of built into the mix."

When the spinoff was announced, Barr said she agreed to the spinoff deal to save jobs.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne," Barr said said in a statement. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."