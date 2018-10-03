Meghan Markle just wore a look that every professional (or student) needs to add to their wardrobe.

Today, the Duchess made an appearance in Sussex with Prince Harry to greet the citizens and spend time the University of Chichester. Yet, as she completed her walkabout with her husband, her outfit stole the show. She opted for a monochromatic forest green ensemble, which includes the Straight Fit Silk Shirt from & Other Stories—a $99 staple—and the Hugo Boss Lambskin-Leather Pencil Skirt. Then, she finished the look with a matching dark green purse, nude Stuart Weitzman pumps and a tan overcoat. Based on the hue and layerings, it's an impactful fall look.

While we've seen her in monochromatic looks and pencil skirts prior to today's visit, her leather skirt is an unexpected twist for the royal. Leather is edgy and sultry, yet Meghan proves that it can look sophisticated when done right. The key to her work-ready style is the fit and color of the skirt. It goes below the knee and although it fits her well, it's not tight fit. Opting out of black (a classic hue for leather skirts) also makes this skirt an interesting piece that stands out.