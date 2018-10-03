Meghan Markle's Leather Skirt and $100 Top Are the Fall Staples Every Boss Needs

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle

Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle just wore a look that every professional (or student) needs to add to their wardrobe. 

Today, the Duchess made an appearance in Sussex with Prince Harry to greet the citizens and spend time the University of Chichester. Yet, as she completed her walkabout with her husband, her outfit stole the show. She opted for a monochromatic forest green ensemble, which includes the Straight Fit Silk Shirt from & Other Stories—a $99 staple—and the Hugo Boss Lambskin-Leather Pencil Skirt. Then, she finished the look with a matching dark green purse, nude Stuart Weitzman pumps and a tan overcoat. Based on the hue and layerings, it's an impactful fall look.

While we've seen her in monochromatic looks and pencil skirts prior to today's visit, her leather skirt is an unexpected twist for the royal. Leather is edgy and sultry, yet Meghan proves that it can look sophisticated when done right. The key to her work-ready style is the fit and color of the skirt. It goes below the knee and although it fits her well, it's not tight fit. Opting out of black (a classic hue for leather skirts) also makes this skirt an interesting piece that stands out. 

Photos

Shop Meghan Markle's Belted Dress Style

Recreating her look is easy. You just need leather skirt and button-down top of the same hue, paired with a classic pair of pumps. Or, you can shake things up by swapping the button-down top for a graphic T-shirt and the heels for sneakers. Either way, a leather skirt with a pop of color is the fall staple that we didn't know we needed until now.

Shop leather skirts below! 

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

14th & Union

Faux Leather Pull-On Pencil Skirt, Now $25

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

Catherine Catherine Malandrino

Faux Leather Midi Pencil Skirt, Now $27

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

Express

(Minus The) Leather Pocket Pencil Skirt, Now $42

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

French Connection

Gizo Leather A-Line Skirt, Now $200

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

‎REJINA PYO‎

Scout Button Long Faux Leather Skirt, $640

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

Stella McCartney

Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, $680

Article continues below

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

Prada

Leather Pencil Skirt, $980

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

Victoria Beckham

Leather Midi Skirt, $3,495

ESC: Fall Leather Pencil Skirts

Altuzarra

Pollard Leather Skirt, $1,595

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Style Collective , Fashion , Style , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

ESC: Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Best Looks

ESC: Best Looks Paris Fashion Week, Chanel

Best Looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2019

ESC: Lady Gaga

A Fashion Icon Is Born: Lady Gaga's Crazy-Epic Looks from the A Star Is Born Press Tour

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Steps Out in $2,000 Dress for Hospital Tour in Africa

Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

From the Stage to the Street, PCAs Style Star Finalist Harry Styles Is Always Camera Ready

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.