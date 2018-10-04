They say opposites attract, but when it comes to love...at the end of the day, just how opposite are two people who fall for each other, really?

Minds were a little blown, however, when the rumors about Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus proved true. After a year of speculation, they really were dating. And now, they really are having a baby.

"They complement each other very well," a source told E! News this summer. "Norman is very free-wheeling and relaxed, and fun. Diane is much more analytical and thoughtful. They're very good for each other and are really happy. Norman is genuinely a really good person and he works really hard."

But when did the German actress with the Grace Kelly style and the scruffy motorcycle-riding Floridian first fall under the spell of each other's charms?

Well, for starters, in case you hadn't noticed, women and men alike love Norman Reedus. He's been acting for the better part of three decades, but it wasn't until he emerged as the volatile, resourceful and sleeve-eschewing Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead in 2010 that he became a full-fledged sex symbol, as well as a regular fan favorite. The Comic-Con following alone would have cemented his legacy forever.