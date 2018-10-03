Perhaps we had this doppelgänger thing wrong all along.

For the longest time, pop culture fans were convinced Logan Marshall-Green looked a lot like Tom Hardy and vice-versa.

Maybe it was the beard. Perhaps it was the fashion sense. Whatever the case may be, if there was a celebrity look-alikes story, these two would always make the list.

But Buzzfeed and the always curious Internet came across an interesting find this week that many people didn't see coming.

Sure, Logan looks like Tom but what about his twin brother Taylor Marshall-Green? His Instagram has been found and fans can't stop looking through the brotherly photo posts.